Deshaun Watson opens week with Chiefs, Browns meetings

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

The Chiefs have quarterback Alex Smith under contract for two more years and they’ve answered every question about his future in Kansas City with strong endorsements of Smith’s ability to lead the team.

That’s not stopping them from taking a look at other options, however. Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are meeting with Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday. Getting him to Kansas City if they like what they hear and what they’ve seen on the field may be difficult.

Anderson adds that Watson is set to meet with the Browns on Tuesday and Cleveland is set to pick twice in the first round before the Chiefs are up for the first time with the 27th selection. There are other teams in need of quarterbacks picking ahead of the Chiefs, so moving up via trade may be a necessity if they want to land the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist.

Kansas City currently has Tyler Bray and Joel Stave on the roster at quarterback along with Smith, so adding a player at the position in the draft may be part of the plan even if it doesn’t happen early enough for Watson to be their choice.