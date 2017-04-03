Giants’ Owa Odighizuwa says he’s stepping away from football

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 3, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

Owa Odighizuwa, a 2015 third-round draft pick of the Giants who hasn’t made much of an impact in his first two seasons, says he’s stepping away from football.

Odighizuwa wrote on Twitter today that he needs some time away.

“I have all love for everyone,” he wrote. “At the point and time I believe it’s in my best interest to take sometime to get away from the game. However this is the best platform to express something of the things that has been on my mind for a while. I truly apologize that it has to be made known like this.”

It is unclear what issues Odighizuwa is having that made him decide to take time off. He dealt with a hamstring injury late last season but has otherwise been healthy.

A defensive end from UCLA, Odighizua was expected to bolster the Giants’ pass rush but hasn’t been featured much. He hardly got on the field at all as a rookie in 2015, and last year he played in just 15 percent of the Giants’ defensive snaps and 20 percent of their special teams snaps. He has yet to record a sack in his NFL career.