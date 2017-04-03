Green Bay wants to host a draft, though “it’s probably a long shot”

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 3, 2017, 7:51 AM EDT

With the 2017 NFL Draft being held outdoors in Philadelphia this year, one of the league’s most historic outdoor venues wants in on the action in the future.

Of course, Packers preside Mark Murphy admits “it’s probably a long shot,” the team has still submitted a bid to host a draft in either 2019, 2020 or 2021.

Via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Murphy said they could use the Resch Center (a 10,000-seat indoor venue across the street) if the weather was an issue, but the complicating factor might be the shortage of hotel rooms in the area as they’re developing the property around Lambeau Field.

“We’ve put some thought into it,” Murphy said. “I think with Titletown being up and running then, it’d be a nice way to showcase some of the things that we’ve done to Lambeau Field and around the stadium.”

Murphy acknowledged the competition for future drafts was significant, with Denver, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh, and Canton also bidding.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has suggested Green Bay would be a “great place” for the event, but there are plenty of people in line with Wisconsin for the right to host, and their efforts to stir up more interest (i.e. create competition) seem to have worked.