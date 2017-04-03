Gronk says he’ll be “ready to roll” for offseason program

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 3, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had his boss’s permission to wrestle, and said he’s planning on being a full participant when the bell rings on the offseason program.

Before his Wrestlemania appearance last night, Gronkowski told ESPN he was recovered from back surgery and ready to get back to work.

“I’m feeling great. I’m good to go,” Gronkowski said. “It’s been about four months now [since surgery]. Just been back with the team a lot during the week, doing my rehab with the trainers there. I’m feeling good. I’ll be ready to roll when [the] offseason program starts. Super excited to get back on the field.”

Of course, last night’s (scripted) action amounted to getting into a three-point stance and running into a wrestler, and he apparently came through it well.

But after having three back surgeries since 2009 and missing nine games last year, it’s still a surprise the Patriots were fine with it.

They open their offseason program in two weeks, and OTAs begin May 22.