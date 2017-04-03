Jets visiting with cornerback Kevin King Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT

The Jets’ need for a quarterback has plenty of people paying attention to which draft prospects at that position they are spending time with this month.

That’s not their only position of need heading into this year’s draft, however. They were likely to be in the market for cornerback help even before the departure of Darrelle Revis and the addition of former Cowboy Morris Claiborne didn’t finish their search for help in that area.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that University of Washington cornerback Kevin King is visiting with the team on Monday. King is a big corner at 6’3″ and 200 pounds and worked out well at both the Scouting Combine and at his school’s pro day.

King’s teammate Sidney Jones was expected to be a first-round pick before he tore his Achilles during that pro day. King wasn’t ranked quite as high as Jones before the injury, but will likely be the first Huskie corner off the board due to that development.

The Jets have the sixth overall pick, which seems a bit early for King to come off the board but he could be in play when they’re on the board in the second round or if a trade drops them a bit later in the order on the opening night of the draft.