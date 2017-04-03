Jimmy Johnson: Browns should have three years to rebuild, or else

The Browns have more picks in the next few drafts than anyone in the league. But they also have a timetable.
In his piece on Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, Peter King of TheMMQB.com links Cleveland’s current plan to the vision of former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, who accumulated draft picks as part of his rebuild that led to Super Bowls. Those Cowboys teams had 23 picks in the top four rounds of the 1991-93 drafts. The Browns currently have 22 in the top four rounds in the 2016-18 drafts.
“Cleveland doesn’t have to build their team all this year,” Johnson said. “But after three years, they better have a contender. If they’re not a contender after three years, someone ought to be fired. Simple as that.”
Because DePodesta works for Jimmy Haslam, who hasn’t displayed what you’d call patience as an owner, there’s a reasonable chance of that happening anyway. But one of the keys to avoiding it will be finding a quarterback, which Johnson did with Troy Aikman, as part of this haul.
The Browns avoided that opportunity last year, giving up the chance to draft Carson Wentz as one of the moves that allowed them to pile up draft choices. Now there’s the small matter of picking good players, or parlaying those picks into guys that will make a difference.
DePodesta knows this as well, understanding the Browns need to continue with the good work they did in free agency (landing top guard Kevin Zeitler) and keeping their own guys (extending Joel Bitonio and Jamie Collins).
“We don’t get any points or win any games for having the most picks,” he said. “We need to turn that into talent. It’s part of the reason we are so excited for this April. I think our team will look fundamentally different in May than it does right now.”
And if the results aren’t apparent soon, Johnson won’t be surprised if the front office has a fundamentally different look as well.
They’ve been rebuilding for decades already
Jimmy is right. Accumulating all those picks is easy. Finding the right players to win with is the hard part. The Browns’ hired a bunch of numbers guys, and they know that more draft picks are better than less draft picks. Now the football guys in the front office need to take over. This has been an area of concern for Hue Jackson because he’s come out saying he wished they had some regular football scouts in there. Not just a bunch of numbers guys. Jimmy Johnson didn’t do all that on his own. He had lots of help from the Cowboys scouts. Both Hue and Jimmy like to be the guy in control, but they still need good talent evaluators to narrow the field for them.
Jimmy should become Browns GM, he’ll still win a championship before Jerrah nowadays. 🙂
Jimmy knows how to build a winner through the draft, and not just getting the top pics right but hitting on some late round gems (Larry Allen in the sixth and ‘big Cat’ Leon Lett in the 7th, etc) all due to his deep college connections at the time–not sure the moneyball team has an algorithm that will find the talented player at Sanoma State.
Jimmy Johnson knew how to draft. The Browns have no one, including their head coach, that knows how to do that.
The Browns have had 37 picks the last 4 drafts and have a horrible record.
To go 1-15 with 14 picks in a draft is absolutely awful. To regress from 3-13 with all those picks and not 1 good player is laughable.