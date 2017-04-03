John Ross slated for Titans visit

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 11:48 AM EDT

The Titans spent early draft picks on wide receivers several times in recent years, but they have since parted ways with Kendall Wright, Justin Hunter and Dorial Green-Beckham after failing to get what they were looking for in the passing game.

Based on the players they are talking to heading into this year’s draft, they could be ready to try again. Clemson wideout Mike Williams is expected to visit with the team and Chase Goodbread of NFL Media reports that Washington’s John Ross is also due in Nashville for a meeting.

Ross, who has also visited the Browns and Ravens, was hosted by Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota on a recruiting visit to Oregon and said he’d love to play with the Tennessee starter in the pros.

“He’s one of my favorite quarterbacks ever. When [Washington] played Oregon, he was doing things I’d never seen before in person. I would love to catch balls from Marcus,” Ross said. “We’re both young, we’d be able to grow together.”

Ross set a Scouting Combine record by running the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds and then had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. He also dealt with knee injuries during college, leaving teams with a lengthy medical history to consider over the next few weeks along with his speed and on-field production.