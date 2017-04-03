Lions add Nick Bellore to linebacking corps

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

Linebacker Nick Bellore played his college ball at Central Michigan and he’ll return to the state to continue his NFL career in 2017.

The Lions announced on Monday that they have signed Bellore.

Bellore spent the last two seasons with the 49ers and saw his most extensive work as a defensive player last season. Bellore had been a special teams stalwart since entering the league with the Jets in 2011, but made the first 10 defensive starts of his career in 2016. He finished the year with 83 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.

The Lions have also signed Paul Worrilow as a free agent this offseason and released veteran DeAndre Levy after the veteran missed 26 games over the last two seasons.