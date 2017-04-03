Melvin Ingram not at start of Chargers workouts

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT

The Chargers’ offseason program got underway on Monday, although, like all offseason work outside of a three-day minicamp later in the spring, attendance is voluntary for players under contract to the team.

It’s also voluntary for players who have been given the franchise tag and have yet to sign their tender, which makes it no surprise that Michael Gehlken of PFT reports from San Diego — where the team is holding workouts — that linebacker Melvin Ingram is not in attendance.

Ingram was tagged earlier this year, setting him up to make $14.55 million for the 2017 season if the two sides don’t agree on a multi-year deal before the July 15 deadline to do so. He got the non-exclusive version of the tag, so another team could also conceivably sign him to an offer sheet with two first-round picks going to the Chargers if they don’t match but there’s no sign such a move is a possibility.

It’s rare to see players with tags take part in any offseason work with their teams before signing a new deal or signing the tender, so it may be a while before Ingram is back in the team facility.