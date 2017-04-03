Mike Williams scheduled for visits with Ravens, Browns and Titans

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last week that he’d be interested in bringing veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin back to Baltimore for the 2017 season, but the team could also go the younger route to bolster their wide receiving group.

One of the top wideouts in this year’s draft is Clemson’s Mike Williams and the team will be spending some time with him in the near future. During an appearance on NFL Network late last week, Williams said that he will visit with Baltimore heading into this month’s draft.

Williams said he’s also scheduled to meet with the Browns and Titans and previously met with the Eagles while making the rounds of NFL teams weighing their options at receiver.

Williams was asked to compare himself to current NFL receivers during the appearance and mentioned names like A.J. Green, Alshon Jeffery and Dez Bryant while calling himself a “big, physical receiver” in their mold. That may make Williams too appealing to last until the Ravens are up with the 16th overall pick.