Monday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 7:14 AM EDT

The Bills plan to put QB Tyrod Taylor’s ability to move out of the pocket to good use.

Meetings with defensive linemen are on tap for the Dolphins.

What might the Patriots have in mind with the 72nd overall pick?

The Jets could take a cornerback early in the draft.

Stocking the defense could be the Ravens’ path to helping QB Joe Flacco.

The Bengals would like to start the 2017 season at home.

A few reasons why the Browns should draft Florida State RB Dalvin Cook.

Steelers LB Bud Dupree reviewed his 2016 season.

Lamar CB Brendan Langley visited with the Texans.

The Colts defense will look different, but will their play improve?

Jaguars scout Tim Mingey made the round of pro days in South Florida.

How much does size matter to the Titans at wide receiver?

What will the middle of the Broncos defense look like in 2017?

The Chiefs are finding out what they need to know about Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon.

Raiders QB Derek Carr checked out the Academy of Country Music awards.

Signing with the Chargers brought RB Kenjon Barner closer to home.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott wasn’t in the house for Mississippi State’s losing effort in the finals of the NCAA woman’s basketball tournament.

A guess at how long Giants QB Eli Manning will continue playing.

Plenty of Eagles are in line for different roles thanks to free agency additions.

Five takeaways about the Redskins from comments at last week’s league meetings.

The Bears are looking for improved play from several players in 2017.

Three pro days the Lions will be paying attention to this week.

The Packers believe Green Bay can be a good host for the draft.

TE Kyle Rudolph expects better results for the Vikings in 2017.

Who will start at guard for the Falcons?

The Panthers spent time with Tennessee QB Josh Dobbs.

QB Chase Daniel is back with the Saints, but still looking for a starting job at some point.

A roundup of mock drafts has little consensus about the Buccaneers’ plans.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has enjoyed his first year on the NFL’s competition committee.

Making the case for the Rams to go with an offensive player at the top of the draft.

The working relationship between 49ers G.M. John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan includes a lot of late nights.

A look at whether all will end up being well between the Seahawks and CB Richard Sherman.