NFL, HBO agree to four more years of “Hard Knocks”

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 3, 2017, 9:14 AM EDT

Hard Knocks will continue for at least four more training camps.

The NFL and HBO have agreed to a four-year deal extending the run of Hard Knocks, according to Sports Business Journal.

The league and HBO haven’t always seen eye to eye. Mark Wahlberg, the executive producer of the HBO show Ballers, said that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell tried to get HBO to cancel the show because it uses NFL names and logos and often casts pro football in an unflattering light. And HBO’s sports news programming has often contained critical commentaries about the NFL as well.

But Hard Knocks, thanks in large part to the fact that it relies on NFL Films to shoot the footage, generally portrays the NFL positively. The NFL will gladly take four more years of that positive portrayal on premium cable.