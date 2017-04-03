O.J. Howard making the rounds with top-10 teams

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 3, 2017, 10:18 AM EDT

Quarterbacks will certainly be overdrafted, but there’s another offensive talent in the 2017 NFL Draft who is drawing significant top-10 interest.

According to Conor Orr of NFL.com, Alabama tight end O.J. Howard has a private on-campus workout with the Panthers (who pick eighth) and will visit the Jaguars (fourth) and Bears (third) this week.

He’s previously met with the Titans (fifth and 18th) and Buccaneers (19th).

Howard’s one of the more intriguing prospects in this year’s class, as the kind of multi-purpose tight end which is in vogue again. And when he ran a 4.51-second 40 at the Scouting Combine (at 6-foot-6 and 251 pounds), the interest of the league was piqued.

While he seems to have only scratched the surface of his potential at Alabama (45 receptions for 595 yards and three touchdowns), his athleticism is making teams take a close look at using a high pick on someone who could become a matchup problem for years.