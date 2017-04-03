Packers claim Ego Ferguson off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

The Bears waived 2014 second-round pick Ego Ferguson last week and Ferguson may have a couple of chances to show the team they made a mistake during the 2017 season.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Ferguson has been claimed off of waivers by the Packers and will have an opportunity to make the team as a defensive lineman over the next few months.

Ferguson’s three years with the Bears were marred by injuries as he missed all of last season with a shoulder injury and 12 games of the 2015 season with a knee injury. The team also shifted defenses from a 4-3 when Ferguson was drafted to a 3-4 under coordinator Vic Fangio and the limited time on the field couldn’t have helped his chances of showing he was worth keeping around for a fourth season.

The Packers also play a 3-4 base defense and Ferguson will compete for a spot in the rotation with the likes of Mike Daniels, Kenny Clark, Ricky Jean Francois and Dean Lowry with Letroy Guion set to serve a four-game suspension to open next season.