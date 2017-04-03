Packers claim Ego Ferguson off waivers

The Bears waived 2014 second-round pick Ego Ferguson last week and Ferguson may have a couple of chances to show the team they made a mistake during the 2017 season.
Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Ferguson has been claimed off of waivers by the Packers and will have an opportunity to make the team as a defensive lineman over the next few months.
Ferguson’s three years with the Bears were marred by injuries as he missed all of last season with a shoulder injury and 12 games of the 2015 season with a knee injury. The team also shifted defenses from a 4-3 when Ferguson was drafted to a 3-4 under coordinator Vic Fangio and the limited time on the field couldn’t have helped his chances of showing he was worth keeping around for a fourth season.
The Packers also play a 3-4 base defense and Ferguson will compete for a spot in the rotation with the likes of Mike Daniels, Kenny Clark, Ricky Jean Francois and Dean Lowry with Letroy Guion set to serve a four-game suspension to open next season.
It would be nice if he could regain college form and live up to his draft billing. Has to stay healthy to get on the field.
Bears fan here who is seeing this is an intel grab by the Packers and nothing more. Ego was barely capable in a 4-3 and is worthless in a 3-4… not strong enough to play nose and not long enough to play DE. I doubt very seriously he makes their 53.
bassplucker – He is very similar to the average size of Packers 3-4 DE’s in Capers system over the years. 50% of their current D-lineman are 6’3 and 66% are in the 310-320 range.
He will have every chance and his biggest obstacle will be staying healthy. He has the size but I remember coming out of college he wasn’t really a playmaker and I thought he was overdrafted by a round or two. He was a bit raw but still is young and can develop in GB’s system with a good offseason.
Teams aren’t really worrying about bringing in players for ‘Intel’ at this point of the offseason. So much changes in systems throughout the offseason that most of the stuff he can tell them they already know and will be varied by the time they see them during the season anyway.
The Packers will turn him into a Pro Bowler.
This signing my vault that joke of a defense into the top 30! Why do teams like the packers take pride in being absolute garbage on defense?