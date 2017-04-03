Report: Adrian Peterson visit with Patriots ends without a deal

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT

The Patriots had running back Adrian Peterson in for a visit on Monday, but it appears the day will end with Peterson still a free agent.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Peterson’s visit came to an end without a deal being struck between the two sides. Per Yates, they may revisit things down the road but that there’s nothing to stop Peterson from meeting and/or signing with another club.

A visit with the Patriots could help get the ball rolling on that front, although Peterson has only had one other visit since the Vikings released him and his meeting with the Seahawks didn’t do anything to generate other interest around the league.

Mike Florio suggested on these pages that Monday’s visit may have been designed to get the attention of LeGarrette Blount, who is also a free agent and could be more willing to agree to New England’s terms for a return to the Patriots after Peterson’s visit. We’ll see if anything develops on that front and where things might develop for Peterson as his search for a 2017 home continues.