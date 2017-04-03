Report: Broncos, Texans still not trading for Tony Romo

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is trying to drum up interest in a Tony Romo trade, but it’s apparently not happening.
The two teams that have been tied to Romo in various trade scenarios, the Broncos and Texans, are both unwilling to trade for Romo, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Jones told the other 31 teams that they are free to contact Romo, even though he’s under contract to the Cowboys, if they want to have him come in for a visit or a workout. Obviously, that means Jones hopes some team will kick the tires on Romo, conclude that he’s still got something left in the tank in the month he turns 37, and offer the Cowboys a draft pick for his services.
But so far there’s been no interest in Romo, as teams may figure that he’ll be eventual with no compensation soon enough because the Cowboys will cut him rather than keeping a backup with a $14 million base salary on their roster. It’s unclear whether Romo will play at all this season, and unclear where he’ll play if he does play, and Jones’s efforts haven’t done anything to clarify the situation.
Jacksonville should get involved.
Why would anyone trade anything for a 37 year old QB coming off an injury? (and one with a bunch of wear and tear on his body)
Especially one with a contract like Romo’s?
If the Cowboys want something (like cap relief), they may have to move down (in the 7th?) to get someone to take Romo.
Why don’t they release him like they promised him? He should show up for mini camp and put the heat back on Jerry and Stephen.
Hey thanks for the update. I should also let you know I’m not having a torrid affair with Jessica Alba. The restraining order is almost expired so I’m pretty optimistic.
Also, is Tom Brady’s jersey still found? Can we get an update on that. Thanks