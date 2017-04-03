Report: Broncos, Texans still not trading for Tony Romo

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 3, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is trying to drum up interest in a Tony Romo trade, but it’s apparently not happening.

The two teams that have been tied to Romo in various trade scenarios, the Broncos and Texans, are both unwilling to trade for Romo, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jones told the other 31 teams that they are free to contact Romo, even though he’s under contract to the Cowboys, if they want to have him come in for a visit or a workout. Obviously, that means Jones hopes some team will kick the tires on Romo, conclude that he’s still got something left in the tank in the month he turns 37, and offer the Cowboys a draft pick for his services.

But so far there’s been no interest in Romo, as teams may figure that he’ll be eventual with no compensation soon enough because the Cowboys will cut him rather than keeping a backup with a $14 million base salary on their roster. It’s unclear whether Romo will play at all this season, and unclear where he’ll play if he does play, and Jones’s efforts haven’t done anything to clarify the situation.