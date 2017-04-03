Report: Cowboys tell teams they can talk to Tony Romo

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that quarterback Tony Romo has “a lot of options” available to him this offseason and he’s reportedly given Romo the green light to explore ones that might exist with other NFL teams.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Jones has informed the other 31 teams in the league that they are allowed to contact Romo or his agent for the purpose of setting up a visit, workout or physical.
As long as Romo remains under contract to the Cowboys, any of those things would be precursors to trade talks with the Cowboys. Jones also said last week that he didn’t feel pressured to resolve Romo’s situation with the team until closer to training camp and Garafolo reports their message to other teams was that they would be “limited to conversations concerning (Romo’s) 2017-19 NFL player contract” as opposed to a deal he might sign if the Cowboys release him.
The Texans and Broncos have been mentioned most often as potential suitors for Romo, but neither club has shown interest in trading for the quarterback to this point. There have also been reports of interest in Romo from broadcasters who would make him part of their NFL coverage in 2017 and beyond.
He should be meeting with the team’s traning staff, that’s who will be spending the most time with Romo during the season.
Cowboys taking their sweet time, Romo going to miss his opportunity. Teams are going to want their QB in camp. Teams are not waiting till June 2nd when they plan on cutting him.
Meh
I hope the workouts include him being able to stay intact after being sacked.
That’s probably the most important workout.
I cant remember did the Colts Release Peyton Manning in 2012? Yeah they did… What is Jerry doing?
Retire homeboy! Too brittle to trade for. Likely too brittle to broadcast too.
Colts released Peyton Manning March 7, 2012 it is now a month beyond that date. Jerry doesnt realize it but he is really hurting his legacy by doing this.
Jerrah was going to do the right thing and release him. But then he remembered it was the Cowboys, so no ‘do the right thing’.
Romo: “Hi Johnny, this is Tony. Could you do me a favor and call me back at this number?”
Manziel: “But I moved out when you asked me to. Why?”
Romo: “My phone hasn’t rung once all day, I just want to see if it’s broken.”
Other teams can talk to Romo and work him out as long as they don’t:
1. Ask him to throw
2. Ask him to run.
3. Ask him to take a hit
Jerrah at it again!
Please sign with either Giants, Redskins, or Eagles. That would make for some good drama through the season.
Jerry doesnt realize it but he is really hurting his legacy by doing this.
He’s not hurting his legacy, everything he does is screwed up, this just continues his legacy!!!
QB Film Room says:
Colts released Peyton Manning March 7, 2012 it is now a month beyond that date. Jerry doesnt realize it but he is really hurting his legacy by doing this.
—-
The Colts released Peyton Manning because he about to be due a $90 million roster bonus, and with Andrew Luck theirs for the taking they weren’t about to spend that kind of money on a backup coming off major surgery. It was a no-brainer business decision, not a charitable act.
Tony Romo is still under contract to Dallas. With Dak Prescott on his rookie salary, the Cowboys could in theory keep Romo as a backup and the two salaries combined would be less than some teams are paying their starter.
If Jones wants to release Romo he can do it now, in June, or any time before then. But he’s under no obligation to release him at all.
As for Jones’ legacy, if it’s still intact at this point then it isn’t going to be changed just because he didn’t release a player who’s under contract and who spent the last two years collecting millions while standing on the sidelines injured.
31 other teams immediately do not pick up the phone and go back to their regularly scheduled programming.
Jerrah has hurt or might his legacy with this? You mean his legacy of 2 playoff wins in the last 20 years and counting? The one where he ran off the HOF coach and de facto GM responsible for the success before that because Jerrah’s ego couldn’t handle Jimmy getting all the credit? And then his enabling of problem children like TO (which made his other HOF coach-Parcells- run for the hills) and that woman beater/coach assaulter Hardy? THAT LEGACY?
jerry would require other organizations to ask for permission to talk to his employees. Sad!