Report: Cowboys tell teams they can talk to Tony Romo

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last week that quarterback Tony Romo has “a lot of options” available to him this offseason and he’s reportedly given Romo the green light to explore ones that might exist with other NFL teams.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Jones has informed the other 31 teams in the league that they are allowed to contact Romo or his agent for the purpose of setting up a visit, workout or physical.

As long as Romo remains under contract to the Cowboys, any of those things would be precursors to trade talks with the Cowboys. Jones also said last week that he didn’t feel pressured to resolve Romo’s situation with the team until closer to training camp and Garafolo reports their message to other teams was that they would be “limited to conversations concerning (Romo’s) 2017-19 NFL player contract” as opposed to a deal he might sign if the Cowboys release him.

The Texans and Broncos have been mentioned most often as potential suitors for Romo, but neither club has shown interest in trading for the quarterback to this point. There have also been reports of interest in Romo from broadcasters who would make him part of their NFL coverage in 2017 and beyond.