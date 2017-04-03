Sean McDermott “encouraged” by conversations with absent LeSean McCoy

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2017, 1:43 PM EDT

The Bills kicked off their first offseason program under new head coach Sean McDermott on Monday and there was just one player absent from the voluntary workout.

Running back LeSean McCoy was the player missing from the team’s initial work of the offseason. Coach Sean McDermott stressed the voluntary nature of the workout when asked about McCoy’s absence and said he wasn’t sure when McCoy would join the team, but that he’s had good conversations with the veteran back since getting the job earlier this year.

“You know, you hit the word on the head,” McDermott said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “It’s voluntary. I am encouraged by my conversations with LeSean throughout the whole offseason since I got the job. It is voluntary, though. That is what it is. I’m encouraged by the guys that are here, and that’s really where my focus is at this time.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, McCoy shared birthday wishes for his now five-year-old son and that may explain why he wasn’t in Buffalo for the start of the team’s work. Whatever the reason for his absence, it didn’t seem to be a big deal for McDermott and probably won’t become one unless McCoy is missing for a much larger chunk of the offseason.