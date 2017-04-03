Steelers visiting with quarterback Patrick Mahomes today

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 3, 2017, 1:32 PM EDT

Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ draft stock is hard to peg, but it’s always interesting to see who wants to take a look at any potential first-round quarterback.

Today, he’s in Pittsburgh as a part of his pre-draft tour, along with Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Of course, Mahomes has plenty of other interest, with a lot of teams with current or future needs wanting to take a closer look at a quarterback who put up incredible numbers in an unconventional system, which could put him higher than anyone anticipates.

But it’s mostly interesting because of the presence of one Ben Roethlisberger, who has wondered aloud about retirement. Granted, nobody really thinks the 35-year-old is serious about the talk, but he’s the one who put it out there.

The team has made it clear they have to think about life after Ben, though the idea of them using the 30th pick on a potential replacement creates the potential for great awkwardness.