Titans sign Demontre Hurst

The Titans signed Logan Ryan early in free agency and they added another cornerback to the mix on Monday.

The team announced that they have signed former Bears corner Demontre Hurst. In addition to being their second new cornerback, Hurst is the eighth free agent added to the Tennessee roster overall.

“Demontre has been a competitive player for Chicago the last few years, having played outside corner, nickel and been a contributor in the kicking game,” Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said in a statement. “He has good toughness, is a willing tackler and has shown quickness to match as a coverage player. He has been a durable and dependable player in his time in the league and he’ll add competition to that position group defensively and work on special teams as well.”

Hurst joined the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent a year on the practice squad before making his regular season debut in 2014. He played in 32 games and made four starts during his time in Chicago.