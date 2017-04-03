Trey Burton signs restricted tender with Eagles

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 3, 2017, 11:06 PM EDT

Tight end Trey Burton signed his restricted free agent tender with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday to keep him with the team through the 2017 season.

Burton was given a second-round tender by the Eagles last month with $2.746 million. Though he was able to sign offer sheets with other teams, Burton signed him tender to remain in Philadelphia. He will be an unrestricted free agent upon the conclusion of next season.

Burton appeared in 15 games for Philadelphia with four starts. He caught 37 passes for 327 yards with one touchdown. Burton had caught just three passes in his first two seasons in the NFL before becoming a more involved part of the Eagles offense last year. He’s appeared in 46 games over the last three seasons for the Eagles.