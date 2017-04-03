Vikings add punter Ryan Quigley

Posted by Mike Florio on April 3, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

The Vikings said goodbye last month to punter Jeff Locke, who signed with the Colts. They’ve now replaced him with a former Cardinal.

The Vikings have announced the addition of punter Ryan Quigley.

Quigley, who spent three years with the Jets, appeared in six games with the Cardinals in 2016 before being released. Quigley also had a month in the offseason with the Eagles.

He has 51 career regular-season games and a net average of 38.9 yards, and a career gross average of 44.6 yards. He joins Taylor Symmank as the two punters currently on the roster.