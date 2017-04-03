 Skip to content

Vikings add punter Ryan Quigley

Posted by Mike Florio on April 3, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT
The Vikings said goodbye last month to punter Jeff Locke, who signed with the Colts. They’ve now replaced him with a former Cardinal.

The Vikings have announced the addition of punter Ryan Quigley.

Quigley, who spent three years with the Jets, appeared in six games with the Cardinals in 2016 before being released. Quigley also had a month in the offseason with the Eagles.

He has 51 career regular-season games and a net average of 38.9 yards, and a career gross average of 44.6 yards. He joins Taylor Symmank as the two punters currently on the roster.

8 Responses to “Vikings add punter Ryan Quigley”
  1. kcflake says: Apr 3, 2017 5:31 PM

    Super Bowl

  2. vikingsftw says: Apr 3, 2017 5:31 PM

    I remember when we drafted Blair Walsh and Jeff Locke and were supposed to be set for 10 years of great kicking! As usual Spieldope makes bad choices in the draft. This guy is worse then Kluwe!

  3. Adrian Beathisson says: Apr 3, 2017 5:34 PM

    I hope that this guy is in good shape – he’s going to be very busy.

  4. aypeeswhippingstick says: Apr 3, 2017 5:38 PM

    They may have to carry 2 punters on the roster. One may not be able to handle the load.

  5. maust1013 says: Apr 3, 2017 5:46 PM

    Good move, they would be well advised to stockpile punters at the rate they will be wearing them out

  6. eatme2259 says: Apr 3, 2017 5:49 PM

    Well his 40 was 5.23 so he has that going for him. The defense will create a lot of turnovers shortening the field. He doesn’t have to boom his kicks.

  7. tokyosandblaster says: Apr 3, 2017 5:49 PM

    They’ll need all the punters they can get!

    >

  8. ariani1985 says: Apr 3, 2017 5:51 PM

    The horrible Packers special teams unit just wet itself!

