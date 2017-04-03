Vikings add punter Ryan Quigley

The Vikings said goodbye last month to punter Jeff Locke, who signed with the Colts. They’ve now replaced him with a former Cardinal.
The Vikings have announced the addition of punter Ryan Quigley.
Quigley, who spent three years with the Jets, appeared in six games with the Cardinals in 2016 before being released. Quigley also had a month in the offseason with the Eagles.
He has 51 career regular-season games and a net average of 38.9 yards, and a career gross average of 44.6 yards. He joins Taylor Symmank as the two punters currently on the roster.
I remember when we drafted Blair Walsh and Jeff Locke and were supposed to be set for 10 years of great kicking! As usual Spieldope makes bad choices in the draft. This guy is worse then Kluwe!
I hope that this guy is in good shape – he’s going to be very busy.
They may have to carry 2 punters on the roster. One may not be able to handle the load.
Good move, they would be well advised to stockpile punters at the rate they will be wearing them out
Well his 40 was 5.23 so he has that going for him. The defense will create a lot of turnovers shortening the field. He doesn’t have to boom his kicks.
They’ll need all the punters they can get!
The horrible Packers special teams unit just wet itself!