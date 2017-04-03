Washington agrees to deal with linebacker Zach Brown

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 3, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

Zach Brown was the best remaining free agent this morning.

He’s no longer free.

The Pro Bowl linebacker agreed to terms with Washington during his visit today, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Brown still has to take a physical, so it’s not official-official yet.

Brown had interest from the Dolphins, Raiders, and Bills before making this trip.

In Washington, he presents an upgrade at inside linebacker, where they started Mason Foster and unsigned restricted free agent Will Compton last year.