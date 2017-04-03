Washington agrees to deal with linebacker Zach Brown

Zach Brown was the best remaining free agent this morning.
He’s no longer free.
The Pro Bowl linebacker agreed to terms with Washington during his visit today, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
Brown still has to take a physical, so it’s not official-official yet.
Brown had interest from the Dolphins, Raiders, and Bills before making this trip.
In Washington, he presents an upgrade at inside linebacker, where they started Mason Foster and unsigned restricted free agent Will Compton last year.
Solid signing. The Redskins have been penny pinchers during this regime (there are exceptions to that, like Josh Norman) so I’ll be curious to see the terms of the deal.
Swing and miss for TT and packers again. Washington just got a lot better. Zach is going to stonewall Zeke.
Good luck Zach. Too bad you chose money over history books. To each his own..
So the only thing the Raiders are going to do in FA this year is watch our own guys leave?
For all the flack The Redskins have gotten this off-season signing Pryor, Swearinger & Brown are some really nice signings.
Washington has had a decent offseason despite the front office horror film. Defense has improved and the offense will still be tough to handle and they still have 10 picks in the draft. The NFC East will be interesting this season.
Ajayi ran over this guy for 400+ yards. Bullet dodged Dolphins. Draft a stud LB.