B.W. Webb visits Bills, scheduled to meet Browns and Bears

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT
Cornerback B.W. Webb is looking for a team for the 2017 season and it seems he may have a desire to play for a team that has a nickname that starts with the same letter as his first name.

The Bills announced that Webb visited with them on Monday to kick off a busy week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Webb is scheduled to meet with the Browns on Tuesday before moving on to a meeting with the Bears on Wednesday.

Moving on from New Orleans would continue a journeyman streak that has seen Webb play for four teams over his first four NFL seasons. Webb played 14 games and made eight starts for the Saints last season, finishing the year with 28 tackles and an interception, and was previously with the Titans, Steelers and Cowboys.

Webb was largely a special teams player before injuries thrust him into a larger role in New Orleans last year and would probably resume that role in an ideal situation for his next team.

3 Responses to “B.W. Webb visits Bills, scheduled to meet Browns and Bears”
  1. proflonghair says: Apr 4, 2017 8:52 AM

    Bills, Browns, Bears, Battlestar Galactica

  2. NFLexpert says: Apr 4, 2017 8:57 AM

    Probably comes from a large family is better known as BW3…

  3. winningisabrees says: Apr 4, 2017 9:09 AM

    Good role player, hope he comes back to the Saints.

    But again Ryan Pace, riding the coattails of the saints. How many years will this continue.

