Browns bring in Joe Mixon for a visit

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 4, 2017, 5:12 AM EDT

The most controversial prospect in this year’s draft is continuing to draw interest.

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon visited the Browns on Monday.

Mixon is a first-round talent who will likely drop out of the first round because he punched a woman in 2014 in an ugly incident that left her with broken bones in her face. Browns co-owner Dee Haslam, however, said if Mixon is the player the football personnel people want, then Mixon will be a Brown.

“I think that would be a decision by the football personnel,” she said, via Cleveland.com. “I think that was an incident his freshman year, correct? Before even school started. I think he worked really hard on the team and has turned his life around. I really admire people who work hard and turn their life around. I think there’s a lot of be said for that. I don’ know much about him particularly. Again that would be a decision by the football personnel. Do I think things in life preclude you from having a second chance? I don’t. I think if people are going to turn their life around, that’s pretty admirable.”

The extent to which Mixon has turned his life around is debatable; he hasn’t had another violent incident like the one in 2014, but he did get suspended in 2016 for a confrontation with a parking attendant in which he tore up a parking ticket, threw it in her face and then drove his car toward her in an intimidating fashion. But all it takes is one team to be convinced that Mixon will avoid doing anything to get himself suspended in the NFL. The Browns may be that team.