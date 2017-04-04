Browns bring wide receiver Corey Davis in for a visit

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 4, 2017, 9:51 AM EDT

One of these days, the Browns are going to acquire a quarterback. Assuming they do, they’ll want to find someone he can throw it to.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns are visiting with Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis today and tomorrow.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Davis left college as the NCAA’s all-time leader in receiving yards (5,285) and he had 19 receiving touchdowns last year alone (the Browns had 15).

Cleveland brought Kenny Britt in during free agency to replace Terrelle Pryor, and 2016 first-rounder Corey Coleman has shown some promise as a slot receiver. But unless Josh Gordon is coming back, it’s clearly a unit that could use another top target, for whomever ends up throwing it to them.