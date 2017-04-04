CBS confirms Tony Romo as No. 1 analyst, Phil Simms’ future unclear

Tony Romo has supplanted Phil Simms as the No. 1 analyst for the NFL on CBS, leaving the future of Phil Simms up in the air.
In a statement announcing that Romo will team with Jim Nantz this season, CBS said it will try to find a landing spot for Simms, but it’s unclear what that spot will be.
“As we welcome Tony, we want to acknowledge Phil Simms who served as our lead NFL analyst for nearly 20 years,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said. “Phil has been a very important part of our coverage since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998. His strong opinions, coupled with his tremendous knowledge and passion for the National Football League, has created a unique broadcasting style making him one of the best analysts to ever call the game. We are discussing with Phil his future role with CBS Sports. We cannot thank him enough for the way he has represented himself and CBS Sports during his tenure as CBS’s lead NFL analyst.”
It’s possible that Simms could move into the studio role recently vacated by Tony Gonzalez. It’s also possible that Simms could continue as a game analyst, just not as part of the network’s No. 1 team. And it’s possible that Simms and CBS will go their separate ways.
In any event, Simms — whose analysis is frequently criticized on social media — will no longer be calling the top games on CBS. That’s now Romo’s job.
Too bad Nantz isn’t going too.
Phil Simms fired. Makes my day.
If you can’t win a Super Bowl, you might as well win the job of a Super Bowl winner.
It’s like the same thing, right?
BOOMER & CARTON & SIMMS
Landing spot for Simms? How about the unemployment line?
Why give someone with no experience a spot on the so called number one team?
Well, at least Romo will call them the Redskins. Simms is such a sellout. Later, bruh.
wow…i don’t run a network but i think I’d have put him in a regional spot for at least a year..what does jerry get a cbs sweatshirt..he’ll want something as he owns tony rome
“…his tremendous knowledge…” That’s laugh out loud ridiculous. I could only wish my employer would lie like that for me.
Tony Romo has the personality of a Turnip no wonder CBS coverage is crap.
BYE ! PHIL-LECIA !!
There isn’t a studio in the world big enough to hold the egos of Simms , Rome and Esiason at the SAME TIME !!!
# 1 spot never worked in the booth no wonder most of these guys suck they just hire a name and we get stuck with them
Wow. they replace the 2nd best commentator in the NFL, after Al Michaels, with TONY FREAKIN ROMO?!? Is this a late April Fools joke?
If I were Phil Simms I’d be fuming.
I didn’t realize so many people hated Simms?? I thought he was great.
The Cowboys wish him good luck, and said their only regret was that they weren’t able to squeeze a draft choice or two out of CBS for his services.
I think he goes to the studio or just does Inside the NFL as his only gig.
Romo was not going to Hall of Fame even if he played another year and won a super bowl so this is a very good move for him. Hopefully not like Simms he will keep his strong opinions to himself. Hopefully we’ll never see Simms doing a game again!!!!!
I never understood the hatred for Simms. He was decent in my opinion. Fouts is the guy where I need to mute the TV and put on the radio broadcast.
Hope Simms goes into the studio.
Hardly a Simms fan, but did anyone screen test Romo or are they just assuming this will work out somehow? He always seemed to be in the 75-80 IQ range to me.
“I think Dak knows I have his back, and I think I know he has mine.”
Anyone notice the parallel here? Unproven rookie takes an oft-criticized, long-term veteran’s job, then speculation begins about whether the veteran will remain demoted or given a chance to work for another organization.