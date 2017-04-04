Chad Kelly reschedules workout for April 22

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2017, 6:40 AM EDT

Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly’s attempts to work out for NFL scouts this offseason have been a bust thus far.

Kelly was barred from the Scouting Combine due to a past guilty plea on a disorderly conduct charge and his pro day workout on Monday ended after a dozen throws because of a right wrist injury. He called it a sprain after the workout came to a close and said he aggravated an injury he suffered last week.

“I tried pushing through it this whole week and it felt good,” Kelly said, via ESPN.com. “And then I just kind of threw one, turning my wrist over pretty hard, and it felt weird. And then I threw one in the flat, and it just didn’t feel the same. The guys decided to call it quits for the day and hopefully come back in a week or two and see how it is.”

He’s scheduled another workout for April 22 on the Ole Miss campus. That’s a little less than a week before the 2017 draft gets underway in Philadelphia.