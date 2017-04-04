Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer signs restricted tender

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 4, 2017, 10:58 PM EDT

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer signed his restricted free agent tender with the team on Tuesday to keep him with the franchise at least one more season.

Toomer was given an original round tender by the Chargers last month. The tender is worth $1.797 million and would have entitled the Chargers to a fifth-round pick in return should another team have signed him to an offer sheet.

Toomer was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and also played for the Dallas Cowboys, St. Louis Rams and Oakland Raiders before finding a spot with the Chargers. Toomer appeared in 13 games for San Diego last year and started eight games. He recorded 75 tackles, a sack and three forced fumbles.

Toomer had appeared in parts of just 18 games over the previous two seasons as primarily a reserve and special teams player.