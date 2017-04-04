Chase Daniel hopes Saints return gets him closer to starting, somewhere

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 4, 2017, 6:18 AM EDT

Once-again Saints backup quarterback Chase Daniel hopes returning to New Orleans gets him closer to his goal of becoming a starter.

Even if it’s not in New Orleans.

Daniel said coming back to the place his NFL career began

“For me, it was a chance to further my career,” Daniel said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com. “Obviously if you’re in this business to just be a backup and just get along, then you’re not gonna last very long in my opinion. So for me, it was about an opportunity to not only come back to New Orleans where I started my career, but also put myself in a position to become a starter down the road. Now is it in New Orleans? I don’t know. Is it somewhere else? Hopefully.

“That’s obviously my goal and to become not only a starter, but a Pro Bowl starter.”

Daniel said “I’d be crazy,” to not consider the possibility of replacing Brees someday, but he also acknowledged that might be a while. The 38-year-old Brees is entering the final year of his contract, but Daniel isn’t eyeing the near future.

“Obviously Drew, he’s Superman,” Daniel said. “He could play till he’s 45 if he wanted to.”

That leaves Daniel in a one-year career reset, hoping the chance to play in a familiar offense positions him for another chance to start. That wasn’t coming in Philadelphia, after he was replaced by the return of Nick Foles and got the release he was asking for.