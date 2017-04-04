Cowboys release Tony Romo

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT

By all accounts, Tony Romo is moving from the football field to the CBS broadcast booth to take over as Jim Nantz’ partner on the network’s top announcing team.

If he does decide to reverse course and attempt to resume his playing career, he won’t be bound to the Cowboys. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys have released Romo on Tuesday afternoon.

Romo is being designated as a post-June 1 cut, which means that the team will be able to spread his cap hit out over this year and next. That will give them back $14 million in cap space and $10.7 million in dead money once the calendar reaches June as opposed to the $19 million-plus in dead money they’d have on hand without the designation.

That ends the breakup dance between the Cowboys and Romo that began when Dak Prescott showed his ability as an NFL starter in the wake of Romo’s back injury last season. With a CBS press conference set for later on Tuesday afternoon, it likely ends Romo’s time as an NFL player as well.