David Njoku shares odd experience from Scouting Combine

Because the Scouting Combine was wedged up against the start of free agency, the football media never got much of a chance to develop the various stories about the wide range of odd questions and experiences players endure at the Scouting Combine.
On Tuesday’s PFT Live, former Miami tight end David Njoku told a humorous — and bizarre — story from his time in Indianapolis.
Njoku said that, when he walked into the room to meet with one specific team, the head coach and scouts declined to shake his hand. And then they glared at him for a while before someone asked this question: Where does the sun rise, and where does it set?
It would be a weird moment for an adult. It’s even weirder to think that a young man who is still only 20 had to deal with that situation.
Yes, it’s a multi-month job interview. But what other industry entails the kind of goofball tactics and insulting inquiries that football players endure? From questions about their sexuality to their family members, football teams seem to think that the stress inherent to playing football justifies creating stressful situations during job interviews.
Plenty of other jobs are stressful, and they entail consequences far more dire than a team winning a game. But surgeons and lawyers and other jobs that require calm-headed decision-making with high stakes on the line don’t include the kind of weirdness that routinely occurs when NFL teams are trying to get to know more about their players.
It’s one of the benefits of a draft. If the players could choose their pro teams the same way they choose their colleges (and the same way surgeons and lawyers select employment), coaches and scouts would have no choice but to be a little more friendly and civil, because the players would have the power to choose a different employer.
It was the Rams, wasn’t it. They love that question.
Yes but there is an assumption that a doctor or lawyer had a certain level of intelligence. Sadly some football players (see Dexter Manly) can make it through school and not even be able to read. So while the tactic is weird if a prospect can’t answer where the sun rises and sets it would be a huge marker. Just sayin.
I know it will never happen because the players want to impress teams in hopes of getting selected but it would be great if players decided to just walk out of the interview for such antics. Do you really want to work for a team that treats you like that?
“My response will answer both of your questions: the horizon. What’s next? Going to ask me to snatch a grasshopper out of your hand?”
If he said the sun sets on the left coast you know he’s an idiot
The interviewers didn’t say hello to him. That’s rude but that occasionally happens in all types of professions. I worked in my university’s career services offices for undegrads and grad students part-time in college and heard a lot of stuff like that. I’m aware of interviews in electrical engineering, law, medical research, and petrochemicals.
I played football in college with 2 guys who were drafted. Both had completely normal interviews. I’ve spoken with about 10 different guys from my college team of different ages who have played in the NFL. None of them ever mentioned a bad interview like this one.
The question was an easy one. Rises in the east and sets in the west. I’ve heard plenty of odd questions in interviews that didn’t related directly to the job. So what?
It does seem like a stupid or insulting question, but I understand it. The answer is easy, but getting put in a spot and adding pressure is fundamental in football and being under pressure by a potential employer makes the answer not so easy for some people.
What would make that question very insulting though, is if it was only asked to a person based on bias or stereotyping.
I do agree questions about sexuality should not apply to interviews.
Doctors and lawyers get tested to the nth degree before they can practice their trade. These teams are drafting a jock based on the fact that they can run, throw, block, whatever, which doesn’t denote any kind of mental ability whatsoever. It’s fair for them to challenge these kids with weird situations and questions to see how they react. There are more than enough head case studies in NFL history to warrant such caution.
Jeff Ireland approves
It’s cute that you seem to think this only happens in the NFL. I can’t say it is widespread but it’s naive to think it’s an anomaly. I’ve seen equally strange antics in several job settings.
Spielman is STILL using that lame question?
You know they ONLY ask these questions because some players legitimately don’t know them. If every player knew, the questions would stop.
Whats wrong with seeing if a player is a dummy or not?
(this doesnt excuse the non-handshake and the “glaring” oddity though)
Must have been the Patriots. The answer is the sun rises and sets on Bill Belichick in New England.
It’s only odd if he answered it wrong. As a matter of fact, I’d love my place of employment to ask applicants these type of simple, common sense questions. It would weed out the idiots.