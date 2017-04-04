David Njoku working out for Panthers Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2017, 9:02 AM EDT

Tight end Greg Olsen has done a good job of representing the University of Miami since hitting the NFL, but he’s entering his 11th season and won’t be able to play forever.

The Panthers will likely have that in mind while working out another Hurricane on Tuesday. During an appearance on PFT Live Tuesday, Miami tight end David Njoku said that he will work out for the Panthers as he continues making his way through the pre-draft process. He’s already visited with the team.

Carolina has plenty of company when it comes to kicking the tires on a player who generally ranks behind Alabama’s O.J. Howard on most lists of the top draft prospects at the position. He’s worked out for the Titans and is slated for workouts with the Buccaneers and Saints. He also expects to visit the Giants and Browns before the draft gets underway in Philadelphia later this month.

Njoku said that he’s been invited to the draft, but isn’t planning to go at this point.