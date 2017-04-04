Eagles acquire Timmy Jernigan from the Ravens

The Cowboys aren’t the only team making news in the NFC East.
The Eagles announced that they have acquired defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan in a trade with the Ravens.
Jernigan had been the subject of trade rumors after the Ravens signed Brandon Williams to a five-year, $54 million contract. The Eagles sent the 74th pick in the draft to Baltimore for Jernigan and the 99th pick in the draft.
So, basically, the Eagles got Jernigan in exchange for a 25-spot drop in the draft.
Jernigan started 15 games in 2016 for the Ravens, and a total of nine in the two years before that. He was selected by Baltimore in round two of the 2014 draft, and he is entering the last year of his rookie dea.
Howie’s Itchy Trigger Finger strikes again. The dude absolutely *has* to make deals, doesn’t he? What happened to all that talk about “not using band-aids anymore,” and building through the draft?
All that said, I don’t mind this deal so much.
Jernigan’s young, was a second rounder and the Eagles didn’t inherit a contract that leaves them stuck with him if his downside wins the day.
Rather it have been a player for draft pick trade. So we basically lost a good player and made a third round pick into a third round pick. Hmmmmmm.
This has new player personnel Joe Douglas (formerly of the Ravens via the Bears) fingerprints all over it.
As a close friend of the organization this move is a small “band-aid” for the wound that is loss of Bennie Logan.
use the pick wisely Ozzie. Your legacy is at stake this draft