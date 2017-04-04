Eagles acquire Timmy Jernigan from the Ravens

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

The Cowboys aren’t the only team making news in the NFC East.

The Eagles announced that they have acquired defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan in a trade with the Ravens.

Jernigan had been the subject of trade rumors after the Ravens signed Brandon Williams to a five-year, $54 million contract. The Eagles sent the 74th pick in the draft to Baltimore for Jernigan and the 99th pick in the draft.

So, basically, the Eagles got Jernigan in exchange for a 25-spot drop in the draft.

Jernigan started 15 games in 2016 for the Ravens, and a total of nine in the two years before that. He was selected by Baltimore in round two of the 2014 draft, and he is entering the last year of his rookie dea.