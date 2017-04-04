Falcons stadium construction update coming soon

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 4, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

The Falcons still have nearly four months to finish their new stadium. And an update in the next few days could determine whether that opening is delayed.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons said on Mar. 28 they’d have an update in the next seven to 10 days on their construction timeline for Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which means we’re in that window.

But it’s not the window, it’s the roof that presents a concern. The unique retractable structure has caused a pair of delays already (from March 1 to June 1), and could present more issues.

The first event scheduled there is a July 30 MLS game, with two other soccer matches scheduled for August and two college football games in early September.

At some point in August, the Falcons would ostensibly need it for a pair of preseason games, and then the regular season to follow. But if the roof is not ready, they could be looking for alternatives, such as when the Dolphins played a preseason game in Orlando last year during the renovations to Hard Rock Stadium.

If the deadline is pushed back and begins to threaten events there, it’s almost like the construction crews built a seemingly comfortable lead, only to let it, . . . oh, never mind.