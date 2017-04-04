Jaguars meeting with running back prospects this week

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2017, 8:14 AM EDT

The Jaguars ranked 22nd in rushing yards during the 2016 season with T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory as their top two running backs and their pre-draft work in 2017 will include meetings with several top backs.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports that the team will be meeting with three running backs as they continue their due diligence on this year’s draft prospects. LSU’s Leonard Fournette, Florida State’s Dalvin Cook and Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon are all expected in for meetings.

Fournette is generally the highest-rated back on the board and could be under consideration with the fourth overall pick while Cook seems likelier to land in Jacksonville if the Jaguars opt to trade down in the first round. Mixon’s mix of talent and off-field red flags make him a tough prospect to peg, but he could be there at the top of the second round should the Jags want to go that route.

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is also due in this week, although it’s hard to find anyone who thinks he’ll still be around at No. 4. Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen could be on the board, though, and is slated to meet with the team as well.