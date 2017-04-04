Jerry Jones to Tony Romo: All the best my friend

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

After months of speculation about how Tony Romo’s time with the Cowboys would come to an end, the curtain finally dropped on Tuesday with the quarterback’s release.

The Cowboys made the move official on Tuesday afternoon, several hours after Romo’s plans to move from the playing field to the broadcast booth went public. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement that the move was what Romo wanted.

“We wish Tony and his family nothing but the best,” Jones said. “As an organization, we did what he asked us to do in terms of his release, and we wanted to do what was ultimately in his best interest and in the best interest of his family.”

“Tony has been a wonderful representative of the Cowboys organization for 14 years, and he left everything he had on the filed. He will leave us with many great memories and a legacy of being, truly, one of the greatest players in Cowboys history. We are thrilled for him and his family that he will be able to continue working as a professional in the game he so dearly loves.”

“He is a young man who is just getting started on a long journey in life. All the best my friend.”

The Cowboys confirmed that Romo will be designated as a post-June 1 cut in order to spread his remaining cap hit out over the 2017 and 2018 seasons.