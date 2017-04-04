Jonathan Allen: Deshaun Watson is the best player I’ve seen

Former Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen has no doubts about former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Allen said on PFT Live that although he would prefer not to give credit to the player who beat his team in this year’s national championship game, he has never seen a better player than Watson.
“Unfortunately, I hate to say it, but Deshaun Watson is probably the most mentally tough player I’ve ever played against. There’s no way around it. He’s by far the best player I’ve ever played,” Allen said. “As much as I hate to say it, he’s the real deal. When I hear reporters say he’s a mid- or late-round guy, it blows my mind. I see him as a Top 5 pick. That’s just my personal opinion about it. He’s the real deal.”
Allen, who is viewed by many as the No. 2 overall prospect in the draft behind Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett, said many teams are showing interest but he’s unsure which one will pick him.
“A lot of teams have shown interest but you really never know,” Allen said. “The Panthers came in about two weekends ago, I visited the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, I leave tomorrow to go to Jacksonville, and from there I have the Chargers and the Titans.”
Allen will be in demand and will probably go higher than Watson, the quarterback he faced in two national championship games.
I agree with Allen. Teams that pass up Deshaun Watson will live to regret it.
Watson is a GUARANTEED bust……
I tip my cap to Allen for showing respect to a quality opponent. There’s a lot of posters here that could learn something from him.
Jonathan Allen doesn’t get out much.
Watson is an interception machine. Some team will believe the hype and set their franchise back 5 years by taking him to be their #1 guy.
I hope it’s the NJJs. Sanchize, Geno, Watson. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving organization.
Watson is way better than EJ Manuel and Christian Ponder (I’m not hating on Florida St) who were 1st round draft picks. It takes just one team liking him to be a 1st round pick and he will probably go in the top 20 but not top 10.
Deshaun has “it”!
He is far and away the best QB in this draft.
Has bust written all over him.
The college game is different than the pro game. Some of the quarterback stuff (Tebow, Tee Martin, and so many others) doesn’t translate. After watching that debacle last night, the same is probably true for college basketball as well.
Watson is better than Trubisky, that much is apparent
some of the shots he took in the Championship game were so brutal, you figured he’d be done … but what does he do? Shakes it off and returns to the huddle with the same look of calm demeanor he always shows.
Those type of hits translate at all levels .. for the rest of his game, we’ll see …. but he has always projected the face of the consummate leader ….
he sure does have a lot of hype to live up to…