Malik Hooker visiting Bears with Marshon Lattimore on to Titans

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT

The Bears hosted a defensive back from Ohio State for a visit on Monday and another one is in Chicago on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that safety Malik Hooker is visiting with the Bears as they continue to kick the tires on pieces for the back end of their defense. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who was Monday’s visitor, has moved on to a visit with the Titans.

Hooker had hip and sports hernia surgeries in January and is expected to be ready in time for the start of his rookie season. He and LSU’s Jamal Adams were generally seen as the top two safeties in this year’s crop of prospects heading into the pre-draft process and the surgeries haven’t done much, if anything, to affect his standing.

That projects to Hooker being a top 10 pick, which is also where Lattimore is expected to come off the board. The Titans pick fifth and corner is a spot they could stand to improve heading into next season.