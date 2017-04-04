Odell Beckham having oral surgery, won’t join teammates for workouts at Duke

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham was one of the North Carolina basketball backers celebrating a national title in Arizona on Monday, but his choice of college hoops teams is not the reason he won’t be joining his teammates for workouts at Duke University this week.

Quarterback Eli Manning has organized workouts with his receivers at the school, which employs his coach at Ole Miss David Cutcliffe as their head coach, for the last few years. Beckham didn’t want to answer questions about football while at the game, but told Newsday on Monday night that he won’t be there because he’s having oral surgery.

Beckham said that he expects to be good to go for the start of the Giants’ offseason program in a couple of weeks.

Beckham’s absence will leave Manning with more time to work with Brandon Marshall, who is the newest addition to the receiving corps after signing with the Giants last month following his release by the Jets.