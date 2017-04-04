Phil Simms’ agent: “Multiple years” left on contract

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 4, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

It would be inaccurate to say that Phil Simms has been fired in the wake of CBS hiring Tony Romo for his old job.

It would be closer to the truth to suggest that he just got Dak Prescotted by the victim of the original Prescotting.

According to Tara Sullivan of the Bergen Record, Simms’ representative Steve Rosner said that it’s premature to suggest that the former Giants quarterback is out at CBS.

“Absolutely not,” Rosner said. “He has multiple years left on his contract. I’ve had a few brief discussions with CBS in regard to the future and we have decided at the moment that we will regroup within the next month or so and figure out what his future role will be.”

Of course, CBS doesn’t have a salary cap, so they don’t have to worry about making Simms a post-June 1 release for the purpose of prorating the dead money.

But it will be interesting to see if “the next month or so” is enough time for the pride to heal and for Simms to take a job calling lesser games with Romo in his old chair, or whether he goes to the studio or ends up someplace else.