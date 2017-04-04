Philip Rivers on getting fans in L.A.: Winning is the obvious answer

Posted by Josh Alper on April 4, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

The Chargers adopted the slogan “Fight for L.A.” upon making the decision to leave San Diego for Los Angeles and their quest to win hearts and minds in their new town has proceeded on various fronts over the last couple of months.

Appearances at events around town, visits to late night talk shows and other measures will help remind people that L.A. now has two football teams, but quarterback Philip Rivers believes what happens on the field is going to be a more significant driver of attention to the team.

“It’s easy to say we’ve got to go up there and win — that’s the way to do it,” Rivers said, via ESPN.com. “And that’s the obvious answer. But I think controlling what we can control, being a team that competes and fights every play and that plays with passion can make a community proud to have us up there.”

The Rams got a head start on the Chargers in the L.A. market and have more history in the town, but their 2016 season ended with a poor record and coaching change that may not have done much to solidify them as the choice for football fans in the city. If the Chargers can do better in their initial season in their new home, they should be well-positioned to develop the lasting support that Rivers is talking about.