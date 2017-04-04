Prime CBS gig will make it harder for Romo to unretire

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2017, 12:34 PM EDT

It’s one thing for Tony Romo to take a seat at a pregame table or to step into the booth with a fifth-string play-by-play partner. But with Romo becoming the No. 1 analyst at CBS right out of the gates, it will be very, very, very hard for him to walk away.

Networks don’t keep spots like that warm. They fill them, and they remain filled indefinitely. As the Phil Simms detractors in the crowd would say (I never really had a problem with eem), it takes a lot to get canned from one of those gigs.

So when you have a job like that, you keep it. Romo could keep his for 30 years or more, if CBS remains in the NFL business that long.

Regardless of how long Romo stays in the spot, he likely won’t be giving it up lightly, because there will always be someone else ready to pounce. Which is why Ed Werder of ESPN, citing an unnamed source, says that “it’s over” for Romo and that “he’s done.”

He’s actually just getting started, and with a prime assignment every Sunday, half of the Thursdays, three playoff weekends, and every third Super Bowl, we’ll see more of him (and less of eem) than we’ve ever seen before.

It doesn’t mean Romo is absolutely, positively done. But it will take a lot for him to surrender that spot, see it get filled by someone else, and then hope that he can finagle a similar assignment at some point down the road.