Ray Rice talks to high school, but isn’t coaching

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 4, 2017, 5:39 AM EDT

Ray Rice continues to talk about his past, but he still doesn’t have a job.

Contrary to an ESPN report that Rice was taking a coaching job at New Jersey’s Don Bosco High School, the coach there said that’s not the case.

“Ray is not coaching at Don Bosco,” coach Mike Teel said, via Patrick Lanni of NJ.com. “He came and talked to my team today. Nothing more. He’s got a great story. He’s one of my best friends. . . .

“His message was great. He’s a guy that shows exactly what it means to be a professional and handle everything the right way when things don’t go in your favor.”

Rice has made the speaking rounds ever since his Ravens career effectively ended with the video of him punching his now-wife in the face in an elevator emerged in 2014. There has been talk about him coming back, but nothing has come of it.

Teel at Rice played together at Rutgers, and the coach said Rice was going to be the first of many speakers he brings in. And like all the teams in the NFL, he’s not prepared to extend an employment offer to go along with the fond words for the former running back.