Report: Tony Romo heads to CBS, expected to replace Phil Simms

Tony Romo has drawn interest from multiple TV networks, but he has reportedly already decided which one he’ll work for in 2017.
Romo will retire from the NFL and work for CBS this season, Sports Business Journal reports.
According to the report, Romo is expected to replace Phil Simms as the commentator on the No. 1 broadcast pairing. Romo and Jim Nantz will work the top CBS game on most Sunday afternoons, although there are apparently questions about whether Romo, as a rookie broadcaster, will be prepared to handle double duty in the weeks when CBS has Thursday night games. The NFL has told its Thursday night broadcast partners that they need to put their No. 1 team on Thursday nights.
It is unclear whether Simms will be demoted to the No. 2 team on CBS, or whether he could be out at CBS altogether.
