Report: Tony Romo plans to retire from football, go into broadcasting

Tony Romo’s NFL career is coming to an end.
Romo has decided to retire from the NFL and enter broadcasting, ESPN reports.
There have been widespread reports that Romo has lucrative offers to work in TV and could replace Phil Simms as the No. 1 analyst on CBS. Those offers have apparently led Romo to conclude that it’s time for him to walk away from playing and move into his next career.
Romo spent last season on the bench after a preseason back injury led to the promotion of Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback in Dallas. Although Romo had been widely viewed as the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback, Prescott’s outstanding rookie year made Romo expendable.
The Cowboys would have liked to trade Romo but found little interest, and the ESPN report says they will release Romo today. Although there’s been talk of the Broncos or Texans wanting him, it appears that he’s done playing football and will now broadcast football instead.
I love it, nobody wanted him!
Romo retires with two playoff wins. Ha ha suck itCowboys fans!!
Smart move.
Take the pay day and be a scumbag sportswriter or commentator who does little to no work other than stir the pot.
Haha. Believe that, Jerrah!
If ESPN “is reporting” Romo’s retirement, he’s a Texan. Bank on it!
If anyone can figure out how to break a clavicle from the booth, it’ll be Romo.
Great, finally we will no longer have to listen to Simms
Wow. That’s surprising. So, now what will his former suitors do? I’m sure at least a couple teams were banking on swooping him up after Dallas released him. #suckers
Best thing about this is we no longer will be subjected to the inane ramblings of Phil Simms. (assuming it’s CBS)
Good for him. I remember when he broke his ribs against my team, came back and won the game. Dude has heart, his body just couldn’t hold up. Congrats on your new career, Tony!
#NobodyhasitbetterthanUS
I would like to see Romo sign with the Redskins and win a Superbowl
And so the career ends without the single ring that maybe could have come near the end if Jerrah hadn’t ridden those clavicles into dust. But thanks to the crass deflategate joke I won’t shed a tear for Tony – now go and play with your “real balls” you little jerk. Hope you get to commentate on Brady’s next SB.
Good for him. He’s given up more than enough of his health for that organization. I think he’ll do well in TV.
Thanks Tony, you were fun to watch. I will enjoy listening to you on air.
Way to stick it to him at the end Cowboys. Really classy.
It’s the smart move. Romo was always smarter.
Good quarterback stuck on some terrible Cowboy’s teams with a terrible owner…..what a legacy.
I, for one, can’t wait to see how he gets injured in the broadcast booth.
Always a class act. I wish you all the best in your next career.
Smartest move he’s made in years. Go luck Tony.
Best of luck to him, he never deserved to be bashed so much
If he can make mid-seven figures to be a broadcaster, why not? Get paid and save what’s left of your body.
Congratulations Tony. Excellent career, enjoyed watching you.
Two playoff wins fer a dood that went undrafted, not too bad.
So being selfish has cost Jerrah on this one…..oh well. #cowboysareclassless.
If you’re the Browns what do you have to lose by giving Tony Romo a shot?
You have plenty to gain if he either does well, or fails miserably and you get another draft pick. Plus, he’ll probably sell a lot of jerseys.