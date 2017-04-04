Report: Tony Romo plans to retire from football, go into broadcasting

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 4, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT

Tony Romo’s NFL career is coming to an end.

Romo has decided to retire from the NFL and enter broadcasting, ESPN reports.

There have been widespread reports that Romo has lucrative offers to work in TV and could replace Phil Simms as the No. 1 analyst on CBS. Those offers have apparently led Romo to conclude that it’s time for him to walk away from playing and move into his next career.

Romo spent last season on the bench after a preseason back injury led to the promotion of Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback in Dallas. Although Romo had been widely viewed as the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback, Prescott’s outstanding rookie year made Romo expendable.

The Cowboys would have liked to trade Romo but found little interest, and the ESPN report says they will release Romo today. Although there’s been talk of the Broncos or Texans wanting him, it appears that he’s done playing football and will now broadcast football instead.