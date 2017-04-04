 Skip to content

Report: Tony Romo plans to retire from football, go into broadcasting

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 4, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT
Getty Images

Tony Romo’s NFL career is coming to an end.

Romo has decided to retire from the NFL and enter broadcasting, ESPN reports.

There have been widespread reports that Romo has lucrative offers to work in TV and could replace Phil Simms as the No. 1 analyst on CBS. Those offers have apparently led Romo to conclude that it’s time for him to walk away from playing and move into his next career.

Romo spent last season on the bench after a preseason back injury led to the promotion of Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback in Dallas. Although Romo had been widely viewed as the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback, Prescott’s outstanding rookie year made Romo expendable.

The Cowboys would have liked to trade Romo but found little interest, and the ESPN report says they will release Romo today. Although there’s been talk of the Broncos or Texans wanting him, it appears that he’s done playing football and will now broadcast football instead.

Permalink 81 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
81 Responses to “Report: Tony Romo plans to retire from football, go into broadcasting”
  1. tinkletinkleonyourstar says: Apr 4, 2017 7:41 AM

    I love it, nobody wanted him!
    Romo retires with two playoff wins. Ha ha suck itCowboys fans!!

  2. 1captain1 says: Apr 4, 2017 7:43 AM

    Smart move.
    Take the pay day and be a scumbag sportswriter or commentator who does little to no work other than stir the pot.

  3. xlivsaints says: Apr 4, 2017 7:44 AM

    Haha. Believe that, Jerrah!

  4. cowboyinpawleys says: Apr 4, 2017 7:46 AM

    If ESPN “is reporting” Romo’s retirement, he’s a Texan. Bank on it!

  5. cobrala2 says: Apr 4, 2017 7:47 AM

    If anyone can figure out how to break a clavicle from the booth, it’ll be Romo.

  6. lscottman3 says: Apr 4, 2017 7:48 AM

    Great, finally we will no longer have to listen to Simms

  7. holidlove says: Apr 4, 2017 7:48 AM

    Wow. That’s surprising. So, now what will his former suitors do? I’m sure at least a couple teams were banking on swooping him up after Dallas released him. #suckers

  8. gorilladunk says: Apr 4, 2017 7:49 AM

    Best thing about this is we no longer will be subjected to the inane ramblings of Phil Simms. (assuming it’s CBS)

  9. niners816 says: Apr 4, 2017 7:50 AM

    Good for him. I remember when he broke his ribs against my team, came back and won the game. Dude has heart, his body just couldn’t hold up. Congrats on your new career, Tony!

  10. ctiggs says: Apr 4, 2017 7:50 AM

    #NobodyhasitbetterthanUS

  11. averagejoe5050 says: Apr 4, 2017 7:51 AM

    I would like to see Romo sign with the Redskins and win a Superbowl

  12. streetyson says: Apr 4, 2017 7:51 AM

    And so the career ends without the single ring that maybe could have come near the end if Jerrah hadn’t ridden those clavicles into dust. But thanks to the crass deflategate joke I won’t shed a tear for Tony – now go and play with your “real balls” you little jerk. Hope you get to commentate on Brady’s next SB.

  13. bassplucker says: Apr 4, 2017 7:51 AM

    Good for him. He’s given up more than enough of his health for that organization. I think he’ll do well in TV.

  14. YourTeamSucks says: Apr 4, 2017 7:52 AM

    Thanks Tony, you were fun to watch. I will enjoy listening to you on air.

  15. redlikethepig says: Apr 4, 2017 7:52 AM

    Way to stick it to him at the end Cowboys. Really classy.

  16. kenberthiaume says: Apr 4, 2017 7:52 AM

    It’s the smart move. Romo was always smarter.

  17. harissonhits2 says: Apr 4, 2017 7:54 AM

    Good quarterback stuck on some terrible Cowboy’s teams with a terrible owner…..what a legacy.

  18. sugarbearhamilton says: Apr 4, 2017 7:54 AM

    I, for one, can’t wait to see how he gets injured in the broadcast booth.

  19. cowboys1993 says: Apr 4, 2017 7:55 AM

    Always a class act. I wish you all the best in your next career.

  20. jerruhjones says: Apr 4, 2017 7:55 AM

    Smartest move he’s made in years. Go luck Tony.

  21. phantasm says: Apr 4, 2017 7:56 AM

    Best of luck to him, he never deserved to be bashed so much

  22. juice08 says: Apr 4, 2017 7:57 AM

    If he can make mid-seven figures to be a broadcaster, why not? Get paid and save what’s left of your body.

  23. cardinealsfan20 says: Apr 4, 2017 7:59 AM

    Congratulations Tony. Excellent career, enjoyed watching you.

  24. raidadon says: Apr 4, 2017 7:59 AM

    Two playoff wins fer a dood that went undrafted, not too bad.

  25. truevision21 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:02 AM

    So being selfish has cost Jerrah on this one…..oh well. #cowboysareclassless.

  26. kevinlawrencecantor says: Apr 4, 2017 8:02 AM

    If you’re the Browns what do you have to lose by giving Tony Romo a shot?

    You have plenty to gain if he either does well, or fails miserably and you get another draft pick. Plus, he’ll probably sell a lot of jerseys.

  27. suncawy says: Apr 4, 2017 8:03 AM

    Wait, is this still April fools ? Must an Aprils joke.

  28. peytonsyellowteeth says: Apr 4, 2017 8:04 AM

    What will Dallas do now when they realize Dak Prescott is a one year wonder like RG3 and Nick Foles?

  29. discodonniethetrumpettes says: Apr 4, 2017 8:06 AM

    He was a good player that gave it his all. Good man.

  30. viffty says: Apr 4, 2017 8:06 AM

    I always liked Romo, even as a REDSKINS fan! Good luck with the next chapter in your life, Mr. Romo. I’m sure you can do just as well as the other talking heads at CBS.

  31. jimnsota says: Apr 4, 2017 8:07 AM

    Maybe they can hire AP to do sideline commentary? HA – J/K

  32. denverdave3 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:08 AM

    Eventually a person has enough millions in the bank to shift priorities to health and longevity.

    Live on the interest Tony, you’ll be comfortable all the rest of your days.

  33. darthvincent says: Apr 4, 2017 8:11 AM

    how much is Romo paying back on his bonus money for retiring early?

  34. Kapodaco says: Apr 4, 2017 8:12 AM

    He might just pull a Kyle Orton and retire to get out of Dallas’s clutches. Then sign with the Bills! Haha.

  35. kerrchris65 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:13 AM

    I hope the cowboys finally release him and then he can play for anyone other than that scumbag corpse looking owner. Way to handle this like a classless jerk old man. Good luck romo.

  36. coach9999 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:13 AM

    Congrats Tony, you were fun to watch and good luck with your new career. Him walking away changes the QB dynamic in the NFL with Denver and Houston

  37. amaf21 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:15 AM

    Quit playin’ Tony!

  38. thefirstsmilergrogan says: Apr 4, 2017 8:16 AM

    since jerry had promised his release and then sat on it, what’s to keep romeo from giving jerry the swerve and signing with the redskins or the texans?

  39. proc2000 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:16 AM

    Wise move. Retire, remain a Cowboys fan favorite and go into broadcasting. I haven’t heard Romo speak, but I am betting he’ll be better on CBS than Sims. Congratulations and good luck in the broadcast booth.

  40. joseferreira1967 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:17 AM

    A great QB which very rarely had a minimal adequate supporting cast.

    I think it’s a wise decision he’s making given all the injuries he has had to deal with lately.

    All the best to Romo and thank you from a Pats fan for the great football you played throughout your career.

  41. patslaya says: Apr 4, 2017 8:18 AM

    So now we get to listen to two terrible, Cowboy homers calling the games on Sundays? Maybe Romo won’t be as big a homer as Troy since he got pushed out instead of going out on his own terms.

  42. mrkbuilders says: Apr 4, 2017 8:19 AM

    HA! Price for Jimmy G just went higher!!!

  43. wttoolman says: Apr 4, 2017 8:19 AM

    Broncos/Texans fans slowly raising shotgun barrels to their mouths. Their seasons are already over!!

  44. jjbearvt says: Apr 4, 2017 8:25 AM

    Jay Cutler to the Texans with some kind of “prove it” contract……

  45. gamechanger76 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:26 AM

    He will do a solid job broadcasting until the playoffs then Phil Simms will have to come off the bench to help out.

  46. rabbi187 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:31 AM

    If this is true Rick Smith (Texan’s GM) needs to be fired. Traded Osweiler and a 2nd pick, lost Bouye, and have added nothing.

  47. chieftaindawg says: Apr 4, 2017 8:32 AM

    Wow. What a class act. Go Romo! This makes me a fan

  48. rjwalnuts says: Apr 4, 2017 8:35 AM

    Will miss watching him that’s for sure. My question is how does him retiring affect the Cowboys salary cap? Any change from a release or a trade?

  49. exhelodrvr says: Apr 4, 2017 8:35 AM

    So now that Romo is out of the way, Kaepernick will be able to get his pick of starting jobs at 25M/year

  50. jagsfan1 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:38 AM

    I guess Jay Cutler suddenly got alot more valuable

  51. cosmicredneck81 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:42 AM

    Replacing Phil Simms whoo hoo happy days now if we can just find someone to replace Joe Buck the world would instantly be a better place

  52. wib22 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:43 AM

    Jerrah = “If he won’t play for me, he isn’t playing for anyone else”.

    He essentially forced him into retirement.

    What a joke!

  53. meadowlandssports says: Apr 4, 2017 8:45 AM

    NBC already hired Mike Tirico as the heir-apparent for Al Michaels. Pair Tirico and Romo for the extra games Al isn’t scheduled to do – that gives Romo time to learn the craft while getting national exposure. Having CBS or Fox throw him into the fire with Sunday afternoons doesn’t sound like the best approach, unless they’re going to start him out on the D-team calling low-end teams in small markets.

  54. jag1959 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:45 AM

    “It ain’t not over ’til it’s over.” ~Yogi Berra~

    My inner skeptic has served me well over the years. I’ll wait for Romo’s statement and the announcement he has signed with a network before I believe it.

  55. blessedunliketherest says: Apr 4, 2017 8:46 AM

    Always liked Romo. Good luck to him. The kid had heart and an overall decent career. Too bad he was stuck on the laughable Cowboys teams having to answer to the scumbag owner Jerry Jones.

  56. gvh2tb says: Apr 4, 2017 8:47 AM

    At least I know my money is to bet on now, without a hope joe, and prayer.

    UG Smake Md

  57. jm91rs says: Apr 4, 2017 8:50 AM

    Can’t understand this move at all. Go to a ready to contend team like the Texans or Broncos and see what you can do. If you get hurt or fall short of the ultimate goal, then do broadcasting. I highly doubt his broadcasting window is so short that it’s now or never.

  58. OneOpinion says: Apr 4, 2017 8:53 AM

    Tony Romo never won a Super Bowl Championship and he will take that legacy into the broadcasting booth as he now attempts to make watching and listening to his commentary more meaningful for NFL football fans.
    He was just an average quarterback and most likely will be the same on the airways; to his credit, if he doesn’t change his mind, Romo realized his limitations and that his back injury was the key to retire.
    Tony Romo enjoys playing golf and will probably play a lot and he could give Tiger Woods advise about retiring because Woods is having continued back problems “But” will not admit it is time to retire. Of course Tiger has achieved countless Championships and is in a another level which Romo cannot relate to.

  59. nard100 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:53 AM

    kevinlawrencecantor says:
    Apr 4, 2017 8:02 AM
    If you’re the Browns what do you have to lose by giving Tony Romo a shot?

    You have plenty to gain if he either does well, or fails miserably and you get another draft pick. Plus, he’ll probably sell a lot of jerseys.

    —————————————————

    I think that was the reason for his desire to retire. He could be traded to the Browns who have no shot at a sb and risk his health even further, while Jerrah collects draft picks. In such a case, retirement is probably the best option… for now. That being said, do I think he will be in the booth next year? No way – book it, he will be on a contending roster next year.

  60. dabears62 says: Apr 4, 2017 8:58 AM

    Cutler to Houston

  61. xofdallas says: Apr 4, 2017 8:58 AM

    This entire situation was badly mishandled by Jones and his organization.

  62. alwaystonyfan says: Apr 4, 2017 8:59 AM

    l will always be a Tony fan. My dad use to say your word was your bond!! When Tony got hurt Jerry said as soon as he was well he would be back as quarterback. He worked hard but by then he changed his money making mind an let Dak stay. Who says Tony could have played well and WON SUPERBOWL>That was really unfair Jerry.

  63. dalfanforever says: Apr 4, 2017 8:59 AM

    This is the story of a guy that was undrafted and overachieved through heart and grit.

    Thank you Tony for your service. One way or another we figured you’d always be a Dallas Cowboy. And a special thank you to Mrs. Romo for probably getting your husband to see the light and save his body for your growing family.

  64. st0n3r78 says: Apr 4, 2017 9:01 AM

    I hated playing against Romo (Eagles fan here) because he literally was always dangerous. He was a damn good QB, but would have some bad plays that REALLY hurt the team. Not always his fault, but still responsible. Glad to see him leave Dallas who didnt offer much to support him.

    Go retire and enjoy life, you’ve made enough money to just relax and keep whats left of your body intact.

  65. pastabelly says: Apr 4, 2017 9:04 AM

    Any player who goes into the broadcast booth and is not prepared to criticize players or play on the field will be horrible. Do they know how Romo will react to the transition?

  66. metalup666 says: Apr 4, 2017 9:11 AM

    Good luck Tony! Perhaps if you played Defense and Special Teams, as well as QB these “he only has 2 playoff wins” comments would be justified. Because, you know a QB is the ONLY reason teams win games. Thanks for everything, I enjoyed watching you play!

  67. sdelmonte says: Apr 4, 2017 9:12 AM

    He leaves on his own terms. Gotta respect that.

  68. ibillwt says: Apr 4, 2017 9:12 AM

    Wonder if he could have ever won the games that count with a better organization? Kind of hate to see him give up.

    And all the Simms hate? I like old Phil even though he was a Giant. He pretty well tells it like it is.

  69. mrclutch5569 says: Apr 4, 2017 9:14 AM

    People will only remember the choke jobs he had but he put together quite a career and will be mentioned among the best to play in this generation. Truly appreciate watching you play Tony and good luck to you in the booth. He’s gonna be a natural in there

  70. bigsaintdogs says: Apr 4, 2017 9:14 AM

    When you break your neck twice and walk away, count your blessings and bid adu… I think he is making the right call.

  71. dtp15 says: Apr 4, 2017 9:15 AM

    Well at least now he’ll be at a superbowl

  72. winningisabrees says: Apr 4, 2017 9:16 AM

    Dude will get paid from the Cowboys till like 2101 I believe.

  73. rav3nbav3n says: Apr 4, 2017 9:17 AM

    Congrats on a great career. Still baffles me how he got all the blame when they lost and none of the credit when they won. A gray qb who wasn’t even supposed to be a starter, and an even better person. Good luck Tony!!!

  74. milkcan44 says: Apr 4, 2017 9:17 AM

    He should have signed with the Texans to give them a good playoff shot.

  75. steelcurtainn says: Apr 4, 2017 9:21 AM

    No ring for you! Enjoy the broadcast booth.

  76. uab9253 says: Apr 4, 2017 9:21 AM

    I’ll believe it when I see him mic’d up and on my TV. I smell BS.

  77. waltgarrisonblog says: Apr 4, 2017 9:30 AM

    For those that say the Cowboys stuck it to Romo, how?

    Even Romo would have preferred a trade over just being released.

    With the trade he would go with current contract. Of corse the team he went to would not pay him that, but he would be in better position to negotiate his salary.

    Wow this brought out the “Jerrah parrots” big time.

  78. jjackwagon says: Apr 4, 2017 9:33 AM

    Can’t understand this move at all. Go to a ready to contend team like the Texans or Broncos and see what you can do.
    ——————————————————————

    LOLOLOL…that was a joke, right?

    Both of those teams are more than Romo away from contending.

  79. thesmartestmanever says: Apr 4, 2017 9:36 AM

    Smart move… As long as he doesn’t sign with another team, Dallas owes him plenty of loot. Stick it to the Joneses.

  80. QB Film Room says: Apr 4, 2017 9:37 AM

    Who is going to have more fun in 2017? Romo or Jones? I think Romo

  81. kdevme says: Apr 4, 2017 9:38 AM

    So long, you pile of garbage!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!