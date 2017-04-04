Report: Tony Romo plans to retire from football, go into broadcasting

Tony Romo’s NFL career is coming to an end.
Romo has decided to retire from the NFL and enter broadcasting, ESPN reports.
There have been widespread reports that Romo has lucrative offers to work in TV and could replace Phil Simms as the No. 1 analyst on CBS. Those offers have apparently led Romo to conclude that it’s time for him to walk away from playing and move into his next career.
Romo spent last season on the bench after a preseason back injury led to the promotion of Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback in Dallas. Although Romo had been widely viewed as the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback, Prescott’s outstanding rookie year made Romo expendable.
The Cowboys would have liked to trade Romo but found little interest, and the ESPN report says they will release Romo today. Although there’s been talk of the Broncos or Texans wanting him, it appears that he’s done playing football and will now broadcast football instead.
I love it, nobody wanted him!
Romo retires with two playoff wins. Ha ha suck itCowboys fans!!
Smart move.
Take the pay day and be a scumbag sportswriter or commentator who does little to no work other than stir the pot.
Haha. Believe that, Jerrah!
If ESPN “is reporting” Romo’s retirement, he’s a Texan. Bank on it!
If anyone can figure out how to break a clavicle from the booth, it’ll be Romo.
Great, finally we will no longer have to listen to Simms
Wow. That’s surprising. So, now what will his former suitors do? I’m sure at least a couple teams were banking on swooping him up after Dallas released him. #suckers
Best thing about this is we no longer will be subjected to the inane ramblings of Phil Simms. (assuming it’s CBS)
Good for him. I remember when he broke his ribs against my team, came back and won the game. Dude has heart, his body just couldn’t hold up. Congrats on your new career, Tony!
#NobodyhasitbetterthanUS
I would like to see Romo sign with the Redskins and win a Superbowl
And so the career ends without the single ring that maybe could have come near the end if Jerrah hadn’t ridden those clavicles into dust. But thanks to the crass deflategate joke I won’t shed a tear for Tony – now go and play with your “real balls” you little jerk. Hope you get to commentate on Brady’s next SB.
Good for him. He’s given up more than enough of his health for that organization. I think he’ll do well in TV.
Thanks Tony, you were fun to watch. I will enjoy listening to you on air.
Way to stick it to him at the end Cowboys. Really classy.
It’s the smart move. Romo was always smarter.
Good quarterback stuck on some terrible Cowboy’s teams with a terrible owner…..what a legacy.
I, for one, can’t wait to see how he gets injured in the broadcast booth.
Always a class act. I wish you all the best in your next career.
Smartest move he’s made in years. Go luck Tony.
Best of luck to him, he never deserved to be bashed so much
If he can make mid-seven figures to be a broadcaster, why not? Get paid and save what’s left of your body.
Congratulations Tony. Excellent career, enjoyed watching you.
Two playoff wins fer a dood that went undrafted, not too bad.
So being selfish has cost Jerrah on this one…..oh well. #cowboysareclassless.
If you’re the Browns what do you have to lose by giving Tony Romo a shot?
You have plenty to gain if he either does well, or fails miserably and you get another draft pick. Plus, he’ll probably sell a lot of jerseys.
Wait, is this still April fools ? Must an Aprils joke.
What will Dallas do now when they realize Dak Prescott is a one year wonder like RG3 and Nick Foles?
He was a good player that gave it his all. Good man.
I always liked Romo, even as a REDSKINS fan! Good luck with the next chapter in your life, Mr. Romo. I’m sure you can do just as well as the other talking heads at CBS.
Maybe they can hire AP to do sideline commentary? HA – J/K
Eventually a person has enough millions in the bank to shift priorities to health and longevity.
Live on the interest Tony, you’ll be comfortable all the rest of your days.
how much is Romo paying back on his bonus money for retiring early?
He might just pull a Kyle Orton and retire to get out of Dallas’s clutches. Then sign with the Bills! Haha.
I hope the cowboys finally release him and then he can play for anyone other than that scumbag corpse looking owner. Way to handle this like a classless jerk old man. Good luck romo.
Congrats Tony, you were fun to watch and good luck with your new career. Him walking away changes the QB dynamic in the NFL with Denver and Houston
Quit playin’ Tony!
since jerry had promised his release and then sat on it, what’s to keep romeo from giving jerry the swerve and signing with the redskins or the texans?
Wise move. Retire, remain a Cowboys fan favorite and go into broadcasting. I haven’t heard Romo speak, but I am betting he’ll be better on CBS than Sims. Congratulations and good luck in the broadcast booth.
A great QB which very rarely had a minimal adequate supporting cast.
I think it’s a wise decision he’s making given all the injuries he has had to deal with lately.
All the best to Romo and thank you from a Pats fan for the great football you played throughout your career.
So now we get to listen to two terrible, Cowboy homers calling the games on Sundays? Maybe Romo won’t be as big a homer as Troy since he got pushed out instead of going out on his own terms.
HA! Price for Jimmy G just went higher!!!
Broncos/Texans fans slowly raising shotgun barrels to their mouths. Their seasons are already over!!
Jay Cutler to the Texans with some kind of “prove it” contract……
He will do a solid job broadcasting until the playoffs then Phil Simms will have to come off the bench to help out.
If this is true Rick Smith (Texan’s GM) needs to be fired. Traded Osweiler and a 2nd pick, lost Bouye, and have added nothing.
Wow. What a class act. Go Romo! This makes me a fan
Will miss watching him that’s for sure. My question is how does him retiring affect the Cowboys salary cap? Any change from a release or a trade?
So now that Romo is out of the way, Kaepernick will be able to get his pick of starting jobs at 25M/year
I guess Jay Cutler suddenly got alot more valuable
Replacing Phil Simms whoo hoo happy days now if we can just find someone to replace Joe Buck the world would instantly be a better place
Jerrah = “If he won’t play for me, he isn’t playing for anyone else”.
He essentially forced him into retirement.
What a joke!
NBC already hired Mike Tirico as the heir-apparent for Al Michaels. Pair Tirico and Romo for the extra games Al isn’t scheduled to do – that gives Romo time to learn the craft while getting national exposure. Having CBS or Fox throw him into the fire with Sunday afternoons doesn’t sound like the best approach, unless they’re going to start him out on the D-team calling low-end teams in small markets.
“It ain’t not over ’til it’s over.” ~Yogi Berra~
My inner skeptic has served me well over the years. I’ll wait for Romo’s statement and the announcement he has signed with a network before I believe it.
Always liked Romo. Good luck to him. The kid had heart and an overall decent career. Too bad he was stuck on the laughable Cowboys teams having to answer to the scumbag owner Jerry Jones.
At least I know my money is to bet on now, without a hope joe, and prayer.
UG Smake Md
Can’t understand this move at all. Go to a ready to contend team like the Texans or Broncos and see what you can do. If you get hurt or fall short of the ultimate goal, then do broadcasting. I highly doubt his broadcasting window is so short that it’s now or never.
Tony Romo never won a Super Bowl Championship and he will take that legacy into the broadcasting booth as he now attempts to make watching and listening to his commentary more meaningful for NFL football fans.
He was just an average quarterback and most likely will be the same on the airways; to his credit, if he doesn’t change his mind, Romo realized his limitations and that his back injury was the key to retire.
Tony Romo enjoys playing golf and will probably play a lot and he could give Tiger Woods advise about retiring because Woods is having continued back problems “But” will not admit it is time to retire. Of course Tiger has achieved countless Championships and is in a another level which Romo cannot relate to.
—————————————————
I think that was the reason for his desire to retire. He could be traded to the Browns who have no shot at a sb and risk his health even further, while Jerrah collects draft picks. In such a case, retirement is probably the best option… for now. That being said, do I think he will be in the booth next year? No way – book it, he will be on a contending roster next year.
Cutler to Houston
This entire situation was badly mishandled by Jones and his organization.
l will always be a Tony fan. My dad use to say your word was your bond!! When Tony got hurt Jerry said as soon as he was well he would be back as quarterback. He worked hard but by then he changed his money making mind an let Dak stay. Who says Tony could have played well and WON SUPERBOWL>That was really unfair Jerry.
This is the story of a guy that was undrafted and overachieved through heart and grit.
Thank you Tony for your service. One way or another we figured you’d always be a Dallas Cowboy. And a special thank you to Mrs. Romo for probably getting your husband to see the light and save his body for your growing family.
I hated playing against Romo (Eagles fan here) because he literally was always dangerous. He was a damn good QB, but would have some bad plays that REALLY hurt the team. Not always his fault, but still responsible. Glad to see him leave Dallas who didnt offer much to support him.
Go retire and enjoy life, you’ve made enough money to just relax and keep whats left of your body intact.
Any player who goes into the broadcast booth and is not prepared to criticize players or play on the field will be horrible. Do they know how Romo will react to the transition?
Good luck Tony! Perhaps if you played Defense and Special Teams, as well as QB these “he only has 2 playoff wins” comments would be justified. Because, you know a QB is the ONLY reason teams win games. Thanks for everything, I enjoyed watching you play!
He leaves on his own terms. Gotta respect that.
Wonder if he could have ever won the games that count with a better organization? Kind of hate to see him give up.
And all the Simms hate? I like old Phil even though he was a Giant. He pretty well tells it like it is.
People will only remember the choke jobs he had but he put together quite a career and will be mentioned among the best to play in this generation. Truly appreciate watching you play Tony and good luck to you in the booth. He’s gonna be a natural in there
When you break your neck twice and walk away, count your blessings and bid adu… I think he is making the right call.
Well at least now he’ll be at a superbowl
Dude will get paid from the Cowboys till like 2101 I believe.
Congrats on a great career. Still baffles me how he got all the blame when they lost and none of the credit when they won. A gray qb who wasn’t even supposed to be a starter, and an even better person. Good luck Tony!!!
He should have signed with the Texans to give them a good playoff shot.
No ring for you! Enjoy the broadcast booth.
I’ll believe it when I see him mic’d up and on my TV. I smell BS.
For those that say the Cowboys stuck it to Romo, how?
Even Romo would have preferred a trade over just being released.
With the trade he would go with current contract. Of corse the team he went to would not pay him that, but he would be in better position to negotiate his salary.
Wow this brought out the “Jerrah parrots” big time.
Can’t understand this move at all. Go to a ready to contend team like the Texans or Broncos and see what you can do.
——————————————————————
LOLOLOL…that was a joke, right?
Both of those teams are more than Romo away from contending.
Smart move… As long as he doesn’t sign with another team, Dallas owes him plenty of loot. Stick it to the Joneses.
Who is going to have more fun in 2017? Romo or Jones? I think Romo
So long, you pile of garbage!