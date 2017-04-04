Romo’s bonus explanation doesn’t tell the whole story

Tony Romo was a great quarterback and could be an even better analyst, but he’s not a very good B.S. artist, yet. (All due respect.)
The idea that the Cowboys cut Romo so that he wouldn’t have to repay $5 millions in bonus money doesn’t hold water. If Romo had retired, the Cowboys wouldn’t have been required to collect a penny.
Last year, running back Marshawn Lynch retired from the Seahawks, but the Seahawks didn’t require him to pay back (coincidentally) $5 million in previously-paid bonus money. The difference, however, is that with Lynch now considering a return, he has to navigate the reality that the Seahawks still hold his rights. Romo, by getting released, didn’t have to do that.
A similar thing happened three years ago, when the Falcons released tight end Tony Gonzalez because he had failed to retire before a major bonus payment was due under his contract. While Gonzalez never retired, getting an outright release would have made it much easier for Gonzalez to come back, if he’d ever decided to do so.
For Romo, why not have maximum flexibility? It’s understandable that he wouldn’t discuss possibly returning to play while he’s launching a broadcasting career, but it’s also accurate that today’s roster move gives Romo a much clearer and easier way to return, if he ever wants to.
The release allows the Cowboys to spread the cap charge arising from Romo’s departure over two years. And if that were the stated reason for the action, it would have made a lot more sense. Tying the decision to a desire to give Romo $5 million in free money doesn’t make sense, and it’s hard not to wonder whether Romo is at least keeping his options open.
If he is, it’s hard to blame him. Even if Romo never comes back, he should engineer the cleanest and simplest path toward doing so.
Not everything is a giant conspiracy to skirt the rules.
Welcome to the Texans Jimmy G. It’s just a 2017 and 2018 first round pick away.
Neither was Gomer.
The only one that cares is Phil Simms .
By the way Phil doesn’t feel like he got Prescotted, he got Dave Brown’ed……. Again
Jerky Jones didn’t go after Kyle Orton’s money either when Orton retired.
These players restructured their contracts turning salary into signing bonuses to give their team cap relief. Had they not restructured, they would have earned that money as salary and it would be untouchable by Jones. Had Jones gone after their signing bonus money he would have had trouble getting other players to restructure.
Romo and Jerrah’s bromance is officially over. Both are doing their gosh diddly darndest to make this an amicable divorce. And the Dallas Circus (Jerry Jones) is pretending they’ve done the right thing (thus tying the decision to a desire to give Romo $5 million in free money).
Of course the explanation was bs. Why else would Jerry have given teams the okay to talk with Romo as long as it was about assuming his current contract if it were about anything other than cap space? Romo did Jerry a solid by spinning it the way he did.
Great QB? Maybe at times. But ESPN’s Dan Graziano went further & said Tony is HOF QB. Romo is a nice guy, very good QB most of the time. Not HOF material.
“Tony Romo was a great quarterback.”
This is a joke, right?