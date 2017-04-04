Source: LeSean McCoy’s absence isn’t contract related

Posted by Mike Florio on April 4, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

It’s still unclear why running back LeSean McCoy was the lone member of the Bills to not show up for the first day of the team’s offseason program. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, however, McCoy didn’t stay away due to his contract.

Traded to Buffalo two years ago and signed to a new deal, McCoy is scheduled to earn a base salary of $6 million this year. None of it is guaranteed. This means that, in theory, the Bills could wait until mid-to-late August before squeezing McCoy to take a pay cut. By then, his other options likely will have dried up.

In contrast, pushing the situation to a head now would, if it all explodes, put McCoy on the market while teams are still looking for help, and willing to pay for it.

But none of that seems to be the case. The Bills, despite a potentially significant change to the rushing philosophy under offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, have made it clear they want McCoy. And McCoy apparently isn’t trying to send them a message.

Again, the workouts are voluntary. For McCoy, he risks losing a $250,000 workout bonus if he doesn’t meet the threshold specified in his contract. If he’s willing to do that, he doesn’t have to show up for anything, expect the mandatory minicamp.