Tom Brady tackles Rob Gronkowski after jersey “theft”

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 4, 2017, 5:56 AM EDT

In a week which has already seen Rob Gronkowski show up in a wrestling ring, Tom Brady ended up the person pinning him.

Via DJ Bean of CSNNE.com, Gronkowski crashed the party when the quarterback and Patriots owner Robert Kraft showed up at yesterday’s Red Sox opener.

Brady was there to throw out the first pitch, and also retrieved his stolen Super Bowl jersey.

But during the festivities, Gronkowski playfully snatched it away and ran into the outfield. Brady gave chase, and tackled his tight end in the grass.

At least it didn’t require calling in the FBI, and Gronkowski was seemingly OK after his second staged contact of the offseason following his latest back surgery.